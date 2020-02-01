Global  

2 people killed in shooting after funeral in Riviera Beach, Florida, police say

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A shooting occurred outside the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach. Police said a 15-year-old boy and an adult male died at the scene.
 Two people were shot and killed and two others were injured by gunfire after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police...
Seattle Times

Multiple People Reported Shot Near Catholic Church in Florida’s Riviera Beach


RIA Nov.


