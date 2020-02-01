Global  

Troy Polamalu headlines Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
News video: Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame 01:23

 Buccaneers super fan Keith "Big Nasty" Kunzig got the good news Friday afternoon in Miami.

Fans And Teammates React To Polamalu's Hall Of Fame Election [Video]Fans And Teammates React To Polamalu's Hall Of Fame Election

It's going to be a Pittsburgh-heavy Hall of Fame class in 2020, fans and teammates alike reacted to Troy Polamalu's Hall of Fame election, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Don’t worry Browns fans, Art Modell was not selected for the Hall of Fame [Video]Don’t worry Browns fans, Art Modell was not selected for the Hall of Fame

Browns fans, rejoice! Former owner Art Modell will have to wait another year to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he was passed for selection into the Class of 2020 Centennial..

2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Meet the modern-era members

Troy Polamalu, picked in his first year of eligibility, heads a class that includes Edgerrin James and others.
ESPN

Edgerrin James To Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Troy Polamlau, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater and Isaac Bruce are all headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, former Miami...
cbs4.com

