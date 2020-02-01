China's Hubei province reports rise in coronavirus deaths to 294

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen by 46 to 259, the country's health authority said on Saturday, as the United States and other nations announced new border..

SFO One of Few U.S. Airports to Receive China Flights With the federal declaration of a public health emergency because of the novel coronavirus, San Francisco International Airport will be one of just seven U.S. airports accepting flights from China... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:20Published 23 hours ago