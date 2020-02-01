Global  

China's Hubei province reports rise in coronavirus deaths to 294

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from the new coronavirus outbreak had risen by 45 to 294 as of the end of Feb. 1, Chinese state television reported on Sunday.
News video: Streets almost completely empty in city near Wuhan during deadly coronavirus outbreak

Streets almost completely empty in city near Wuhan during deadly coronavirus outbreak 02:15

 Video filmed in Yichang city in central China's Hubei Province on January 29 shows the empty streets during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

China's Hubei province confirms 15 more deaths due to coronavirus

China reported 15 more deaths and 180 new cases of coronavirus, according to a statement from the health department of Hubei province, as the outbreak escalates.
Reuters

Doctor Dies From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province - Reports


RIA Nov.

