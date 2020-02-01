Police: 2 dead in fiery interstate crash near Atlanta

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — A multi-vehicle crash that sent large flames and black smoke billowing over a busy interstate near Atlanta has left two people dead and snarled traffic for hours, police said Saturday. Officials in Gwinnett County said the accident occurred on a northbound stretch of Interstate 85 at about 7:50 a.m. in an area […]
