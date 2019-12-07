Tony Finau shoots 9-under 62 to take Phoenix Open lead

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
SCOTTSDALE. Ariz. (AP) — Tony Finau and Webb Simpson crashed golf’s biggest party with some back-nine fireworks. Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, […]
