Ravens QB Lamar Jackson becomes second unanimous NFL MVP in history

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
While leading the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record, Lamar Jackson led the league in passing TDs and broke Michael Vick's quarterback rushing record.
Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Honors: Lamar Jackson named unanimous 2019 NFL MVP after breakout year for Ravens quarterback

After leading the Ravens to top seed in the AFC with a record-setting season, Jackson was rewarded in a big way
CBS Sports

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson quizzed by Braydon Bent

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is quizzed by Braydon Bent about the differences between British and American sayings ahead of Sunday's Pro Bowl.
BBC Sport

