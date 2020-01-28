Global  

Coronavirus: Government launches public health campaign

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
An advertising campaign tells the UK public to catch sneezes in tissues as the new virus spreads.
News video: UMass Boston Student Tests Positive For First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts

UMass Boston Student Tests Positive For First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts 02:09

 WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts [Video]UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

The US has declared a coronavirus public health emergency.

Government confirms Harborne resident is being tested for deadly coronavirus

Government confirms Harborne resident is being tested for deadly coronavirusA spokeswoman for Public Health England said: 'We are still learning about this virus'
Tamworth Herald

Coronavirus: Australia joins US in imposing China travel ban

Coronavirus: Australia joins US in imposing China travel banChina has reacted angrily to a US entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited the country in the past two weeks, as countries around the world raced to...
WorldNews

