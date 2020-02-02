Golden leads Richmond over George Washington 76-54

Global  

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden had 20 points as Richmond easily beat George Washington 76-54 on Saturday night. Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (16-6, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points. Nathan Cayo had 10 points. Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with […]
