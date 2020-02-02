Global  

Liverpool a record 22 points clear in Premier League

Brisbane Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Liverpool's stars are heading into a two-week break with a record 22-points lead in the Premier League after overwhelming Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday.
