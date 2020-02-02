Google celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In 1835, Mary was elected member of the Royal Astronomical Society 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Soumya Sarkar Mary of the Scots https://t.co/Gq6yYewbat 34 minutes ago Chitrankhatak RT @the_hindu: Google’s home page opens today to a doodle honouring Scottish scientist and science writer Mary Somerville #MarySomerville… 38 minutes ago News Bracket Google Honours Legacy Of Scottish Scientist Mary Somerville With A DoodleToday's Google Doodle celebrates Mary So... https://t.co/hStDTYKRT3 41 minutes ago kumar gaurava Google celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville https://t.co/G20tIw5yzB https://t.co/c6Bwv2Ulv8 49 minutes ago EditorialsToday Google celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville https://t.co/xpoygJQlN7 https://t.co/mwgBlbhmD3 49 minutes ago The Hindu Google’s home page opens today to a doodle honouring Scottish scientist and science writer Mary Somerville… https://t.co/D7dA45aLgY 1 hour ago