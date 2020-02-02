Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Google celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

Google celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville

Hindu Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
In 1835, Mary was elected member of the Royal Astronomical Society
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

scurve

Soumya Sarkar Mary of the Scots https://t.co/Gq6yYewbat 34 minutes ago

Chitrankhatak1

Chitrankhatak RT @the_hindu: Google’s home page opens today to a doodle honouring Scottish scientist and science writer Mary Somerville #MarySomerville… 38 minutes ago

news_bracket

News Bracket Google Honours Legacy Of Scottish Scientist Mary Somerville With A DoodleToday's Google Doodle celebrates Mary So... https://t.co/hStDTYKRT3 41 minutes ago

kumargaurava1

kumar gaurava Google celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville https://t.co/G20tIw5yzB https://t.co/c6Bwv2Ulv8 49 minutes ago

EditorialsToday

EditorialsToday Google celebrates Scottish scientist Mary Somerville https://t.co/xpoygJQlN7 https://t.co/mwgBlbhmD3 49 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Google’s home page opens today to a doodle honouring Scottish scientist and science writer Mary Somerville… https://t.co/D7dA45aLgY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.