U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

White Karma RT @DanSantos8: Jan 30, PH confirms first novel coronavirus case Jan 31, Duterte orders travel ban from Hubei Feb 2, PH records first death… 7 seconds ago

Mr. TIQ RT @ILQLive: Dr. Soha Albaya, a head of vaccination, Ministry of Public Health urges to all the citizens of Qatar not to trust any rumors a… 18 seconds ago

#Coronavirus #globalhotspots #weather RT @EndGameWW3: First lethal case outside China: WHO confirms death of coronavirus patient in the Philippines — RT World News https://t.co/… 27 seconds ago

UrbanisMO.ph RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING. DOH confirms second case of novel coronavirus, bringing total number of 2019-nCoV cases in the PH to 2.| via @… 33 seconds ago

Patriot Keri wwgowga RT @CHHR01: In the case of the Dr from Canada, we found NATO got involved.... now the pentagon will be providing quarantinehousing? When a… 33 seconds ago

GOUTHAM SANKAR Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Kerala Confirms 2nd Case of Wuhan Virus; AI Flight Evacuates 323 Indians from China https://t.co/kMVP5nGRiy 53 seconds ago