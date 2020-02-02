Global  

U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

Reuters India Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined.
