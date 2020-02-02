Global  

Coronavirus deaths surge to over 300 in China

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Chinese authorities have reported a jump in number of deaths from the disease. In Germany, evacuees from Wuhan arrived at army barracks in Germersheim, south of Frankfurt.
News video: China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304 00:41

 The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020. According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day. The figures were released by China's National Health Commission. All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of...

Coronavirus deaths in China rise to 132 with confirmed cases nearing 6,000

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132 early Wednesday local time, according to state media reports, with the total number of...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukReutersDenver Post

WHO says 'too early' to declare public health emergency on coronavirus outbreak in China

*Geneva:* The World Health Organistion (WHO) on Thursday said that it was 'too early' to declare the outbreak of coronavirus in China as a public health...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MacRumours.com

