Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australian punter's 18,000km Super Bowl journey

Australian punter's 18,000km Super Bowl journey

The Age Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky's journey to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl has been long, winding and full of obstacles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Chiefs punter doesn't want to be 'only male Colquitt in my family who doesn't have a Super Bowl ring'

The pressure is on Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt at the Super Bowl. He's "the only male Colquitt in my family who doesn't have a Super Bowl ring."
USATODAY.com

Tablet interactive: Super Bowl 2020 Live

Will 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky become the second Australian to win a Super Bowl?
The Age


Tweets about this

Andym6769

Andym RT @smh: Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky's journey to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl has been long, winding and full of ob… 14 hours ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky's journey to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl has been long, winding… https://t.co/AMgEEzKG0r 14 hours ago

NFLAustralia

NFLAustralia Worth the trip #SuperBowl@mitchwish⁩ ⁦@49ers⁩ https://t.co/6T7NvBoB50 21 hours ago

AdrianLRio

Adrian Rio RT @theagesport: Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky's journey to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl has been long, winding and fu… 21 hours ago

theagesport

The Age Sport Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky's journey to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl has been long, winding… https://t.co/hbwL0QA3yN 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.