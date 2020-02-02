Spotted Blouse RT @NBCPolitics: The Des Moines Register and CNN decided late Saturday not to release their highly anticipated poll for Monday's Iowa caucu… 13 minutes ago 🇨🇮KAMcGloin🇺🇸🌈🐾🐾💯 NBC News: Des Moines Register pulls gold-standard Iowa Poll after Buttigieg may have been left off.… https://t.co/hXCFJSz4pU 14 minutes ago 🔥💥AV Hayek💥🔥 RT @Lordsbondserver: And this just in. The DM Register can't even poll right https://t.co/f8eHftQzjB 14 minutes ago Leeuwenhart Des Moines Register pulls gold-standard Iowa Poll after Buttigieg may have been left off https://t.co/5HQx9NLsyn 22 minutes ago EmmaPeach RT @macrod01: VERY CONVENIENT, UNLESS YOU’RE A BERNIE VOTER!! -> Democrats panic, ask CNN & Des Moines Register to pull Gold Standard Iowa… 27 minutes ago Notta Doer #YangGang Really? #YangGang Really!!! #AmericaNeedsYang https://t.co/6utfVfL2jH 27 minutes ago Tim #FreeZeroHedge VERY CONVENIENT, UNLESS YOU’RE A BERNIE VOTER!! -> Democrats panic, ask CNN & Des Moines Register to pull Gold Stan… https://t.co/9lkLGwPMHY 29 minutes ago wtfiscrackin Des Moines Register pulls gold-standard Iowa Poll after potential issue https://t.co/laGR0NOC2g 40 minutes ago