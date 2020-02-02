Henrik Lundqvist shuts out Red Wings in Rangers’ 1-0 win

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period, giving the New York Rangers in a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. The Rangers also beat Detroit at home on Friday night and have won six of […]
