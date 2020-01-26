Global  

Sundance Film Festival names Tabitha Jackson new director

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival has found its new leader from within, promoting Sundance Institute documentary program director Tabitha Jackson to festival director. Jackson’s appointment was announced Saturday night during the festival’s awards ceremony. Jackson takes the reins of the premier American film festival whose previous director, John Cooper, last summer said […]
Recent related news from verified sources

‘Minari,’ a Korean immigrant drama, breaks out at Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — After the premiere of “Minari” at the Sundance Film Festival, while many in the audience were still drying their eyes, director Lee...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared

Sophia Lillis Premieres New Movie 'Uncle Frank' at Sundance Film Festival 2020

Sophia Lillis dons polka dots while attending the 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her new movie Uncle Frank on Saturday (January 25) in Park City, Utah....
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online

