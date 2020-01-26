Sundance Film Festival names Tabitha Jackson new director
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival has found its new leader from within, promoting Sundance Institute documentary program director Tabitha Jackson to festival director. Jackson’s appointment was announced Saturday night during the festival’s awards ceremony. Jackson takes the reins of the premier American film festival whose previous director, John Cooper, last summer said […]
