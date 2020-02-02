Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll crosses 300 in China, evacuated Indians under observation

DNA Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reached 304, while the number of cases has climbed to 14,380.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Citizens Urged Not To Travel To China Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak 02:33

 The State Department issued a Level 4 travel warning, its highest, urging U.S. citizens not to travel to China amidst the coronavirus outbreak; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: As death toll mounts, Indian embassy starts hotline in China

The Chinese embassy in India has started two hotlines to assist people following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. Meanwhile, the death toll in China's...
IndiaTimes

Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak

Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the coronavirus outbreak...
Reuters


MyBostonNews

My Boston News RT @NECN: As the death toll from coronavirus surpasses 300 in China, six officials have been fired for "poor performance" in handling the o… 2 seconds ago

Earth04995778

Earth RT @NBCNewsWorld: Latest on coronavirus outbreak: • Death toll in China climbs to 259 • More than 11,700 confirmed cases • US declares pub… 24 seconds ago

websterelizabet

Betty "Coronavirus: Death toll jumps over 300 as outbreak spreads to more countries" https://t.co/WDIqWL5Mzu 1 minute ago

DinahstyMafia

Karma Hansen Targaryen 🇺🇸 Girl what ????"Coronavirus: Death toll jumps over 300 as outbreak spreads to more countries" https://t.co/3KZbimobj7 1 minute ago

idineshgujjar

✳️Dinesh Kumar (FOJI)🇮🇳🇮🇳✳️ RT @Vikas17516366: #NoMeat_NoCoronaVirus "Coronavirus: Death toll jumps over 300 as outbreak spreads to more countries" https://t.co/DgHs… 1 minute ago

bjaycat1985

Shannon RT @morgfair: Coronavirus: Death toll jumps over 300 as outbreak spreads to more countries https://t.co/Pa5mwBLJsM 2 minutes ago

DemonCipher

CipherTheDemonLordSlayer We are doomed.... "Coronavirus: Death toll jumps over 300 as outbreak spreads to more countries" https://t.co/S7PYqykFmp 2 minutes ago

AmandaHilden

Amanda 🔺 Like I said... Plague Inc game in real life... 😟 | Coronavirus: Death toll jumps over 300 as outbreak spreads to mo… https://t.co/zCSLbBAnlH 2 minutes ago

