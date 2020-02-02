|
Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll crosses 300 in China, evacuated Indians under observation
|
|
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reached 304, while the number of cases has climbed to 14,380.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
China's Coronavirus death toll hits 304
The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:41Published
China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304
The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020.
According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day.
The figures were released by..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this