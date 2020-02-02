Roslovic’s 3-point game leads Jets past Blues 5-2

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak and are 12-12-2 at home this season. Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in net for the Jets, stopping 38 shots. […]
