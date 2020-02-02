Marner’s power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over Senators

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Jason Spezza scored in regulation for Toronto, which got 24 saves from Michael Hutchinson. Mark Borowiecki scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots. After […]



