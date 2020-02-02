Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Marner’s power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over Senators

Marner’s power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over Senators

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Jason Spezza scored in regulation for Toronto, which got 24 saves from Michael Hutchinson. Mark Borowiecki scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots. After […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Larkin blows through entire Senators team for spectacular goal [Video]Larkin blows through entire Senators team for spectacular goal

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin takes the puck and does it all himself, blowing by all 4 members of the Senators before beating Marcus Hogberg for a spectacular power-play goal

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marner's power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over Senators

Marner's power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over SenatorsMitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators
FOX Sports

Marner pots OT winner as Leafs edge Sens

Mitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.