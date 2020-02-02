Global  

First death from coronavirus outside China

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Philippines says a man has died of the coronavirus, the first confirmed fatality outside China
News video: WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises

WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises 05:59

 China's health commission says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 9,692 with at least 213 deaths.

Recent related news from verified sources

China's Sichuan province reports first death from coronavirus - state media

China's Sichuan province reported its first death from coronavirus, state media reported on Wednesday.
Reuters

Australia scientists claim first re-creation of coronavirus outside China

A team of scientists in Australia said on Wednesday they have successfully developed a lab-grown version of coronavirus, the first to be recreated outside of...
Reuters India

