Brunson scores 27 points, Mavericks beat Hawks 123-100

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points in his ninth start of the season, Dorian Finney-Smith added 22 points and Maxi Kleber 18 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-100 on Saturday night in a game between teams with depleted rosters. Brunson scored 19 points in the first half, nearly surpassing his […]
