Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second span that gave Boston the lead for good as the Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 116-95 on Saturday night. Playing without injured point guard Kemba Walker, the Celtics beat Philadelphia for […]
