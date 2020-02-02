Global  

Three killed in shooting at a Toronto Airbnb

Hindu Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Police by Saturday still had not given any information on the victims' identities or a possible motive, only saying that the violence happened in an Airbnb online rental downtown.
3 men dead, 2 injured in shooting at Airbnb in downtown Toronto

Three men are dead and two other people are injured after a shooting at an Airbnb in downtown Toronto on Friday night, police say.
