Pompeo, in Kazakhstan, warns of China’s growing reach

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Kazakhstan pressing authorities to be wary of Russian and Chinese investment and influence. Bringing a message similar to one he has delivered repeatedly to other countries, Pompeo was telling senior Kazakh officials on Sunday that the attractiveness of such investment comes with a […]
Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday to join Washington in pressing Beijing over its treatment of Muslim minorities, a sensitive matter...
Reuters


