Pompeo, in Kazakhstan, warns of China’s growing reach
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Kazakhstan pressing authorities to be wary of Russian and Chinese investment and influence. Bringing a message similar to one he has delivered repeatedly to other countries, Pompeo was telling senior Kazakh officials on Sunday that the attractiveness of such investment comes with a […]
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veto by Russia and China of a United Nations security council resolution. According to CNN, the resolution would allow humanitarian aid to reach Syrian..
