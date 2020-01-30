Global  

India reports second case of coronavirus in southern state of Kerala

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020
A second case of the new coronavirus has been detected in the southern state of Kerala in India, the government said in a news release on Sunday, days after the first case was reported in the state last week.
 India has reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus on January 30 in the southern state of Kerala.

