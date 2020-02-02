Global  

Iowa Poll canceled after Buttigieg supporter says candidate's name was omitted during a poll call

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Register's editor said the decision should not affect the outcome of Monday's caucuses. "A poll is simply a snapshot in time of Iowans' opinions."
News video: Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses 01:01

 Bernie Sanders edges past Joe Biden in a new national poll ahead of the first big challenges of the 2020 primary. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Warren Slides further In Newest Poll [Video]Warren Slides further In Newest Poll

Another new poll is out and it's more bad news for Elizabeth Warren. Fellow Presidential candidate Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is now ahead of her. According to an Emerson College/7 News Poll..

Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll [Video]Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll

Bernie Sanders becomes the latest candidate to challenge Joe Biden’s front-runner status in the Democratic primary, topping the former Vice President in a new poll. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Final Iowa Poll Abruptly Scrubbed After Buttigieg Campaign Complains Candidate’s Name Was Partially Omitted

The final Selzer & Co. poll of Iowa — widely considered the gold standard survey of that state’s electorate — was abruptly scrubbed on Saturday night after...
Mediaite

Latest Des Moines Register poll excludes Buttigieg in at least one call, campaign says.

An Iowa supporter of Pete Buttigieg received a poll phone call but Mr. Buttigieg’s name was not listed on the menu of candidate options.
NYTimes.com

lmbuzzard

🌊🌊Lynn Buzzard Brix🌊🌊 RT @nytpolitics: The Des Moines Register canceled its last poll before the Iowa caucuses after Pete Buttigieg’s campaign raised concerns th… 59 seconds ago

DavidPapp

David Papp Iowa Poll canceled after Buttigieg supporter says candidate's name was omitted during a poll call https://t.co/kxdqEwANnI 10 minutes ago

GavinPaget

🇺🇸🇺🇸American Politics 🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @soccerm00956420: Iowa Poll canceled after Buttigieg supporter says candidate's name was omitted during a poll call The Register's edit… 11 minutes ago

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times RT @nytimes: The Des Moines Register canceled its last poll before the Iowa caucuses after Pete Buttigieg’s campaign raised concerns that h… 14 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Iowa Poll canceled after Buttigieg supporter says candidate's name was omitted during a poll call The Register's e… https://t.co/0jureRpKKI 15 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Iowa Poll canceled after Buttigieg supporter says candidate’s name was omitted during a poll call https://t.co/Ob6dlk8qm2 40 minutes ago

DMRnewsdirector

Paige O. Windsor Why the Iowa Poll was shelved. Iowa Poll canceled after a Pete Buttigieg supporter says the candidate's name was o… https://t.co/nQNQtRssEX 43 minutes ago

AVestige1

AV🕯️ Leap Into The Void Iowa Poll canceled after Buttigieg supporter says candidate's name was omitted during a poll call https://t.co/qJEaoAlBxG via @usatoday 45 minutes ago

