Bridget McKenzie resigns over gun club conflict of interest

SBS Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Bridget McKenzie has resigned as agriculture minister over the sports rorts scandal, the prime minister announced at a press conference in Canberra.
The gun club was suffering lead poisoning... until Bridget arrived

The Wangaratta Clay Target Club had plenty of problems. And then Senator Bridget McKenzie turned up bearing a gift.
The Age

