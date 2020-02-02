Bridget McKenzie resigns over gun club conflict of interest

💧🔥 🐨 Kate RT @DaveyDogs: Oh how surprising. So now Bridget can start the leaks. 😁 #sportsrorts "Bridget McKenzie resigns as agriculture minister ov… 1 minute ago

Elenea Grunden (Nea) RT @FinancialReview: #BREAKING: Bridget McKenzie has resigned over a conflict of interest in the sports rorts saga. #auspol https://t.co/S… 2 minutes ago

Hayden Waugh RT @theage: BREAKING Senator Bridget McKenzie has resigned from cabinet STORY HERE #auspol https://t.co/t8kSDJTdct 5 minutes ago

7NEWS Sydney RT @tayloraiken_: BREAKING: Deputy Nationals Leader Bridget McKenzie resigns over her role in the ‘sports rorts’ scandal @7NewsSydney 5 minutes ago

💧David Gray Oh how surprising. So now Bridget can start the leaks. 😁 #sportsrorts "Bridget McKenzie resigns as agriculture mi… https://t.co/cYzcrJrWGv 5 minutes ago

Elenea Grunden (Nea) RT @10Daily: #BREAKING: The Prime Minister has just announced that Bridget McKenzie has tendered her resignation and he has accepted. https… 6 minutes ago