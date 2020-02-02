Global  

Australian Open champion Dylan Alcott on the moment that made him 'tear up'

The Age Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Dylan Alcott, who wants his achievements and a mural unveiled in his image to inspire more people with disabilities to achieve great things, nominated his favourite moments from this Australian Open. 
