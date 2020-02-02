Global  

'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji hilariously announce final release date

DNA Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji via a video announced the final release date of their film, 'Brahmastra: Part One'.
'Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt speak volumes with their talent, not surnames': Alaya F on nepotism debate

Alaya F cited the example of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on nepotism debate and said that nobody would name them since they are talented
DNA

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer to release in THIS date

Brahmastra: The release date of India's 1st Movie trilogy, BRAHM STRA: PART ONE starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan is out now. Check out the...
Bollywood Life

