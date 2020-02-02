Global  

Live | New Zealand vs India 5th T20I scorecard

Hindu Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
  NZ vs India 5th T20I scorecard PreviewInvincible so far, India will eye a rare 5-0 whitewash against a bruised and battered New Zealand in the final
News video: India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis 01:33

 Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated [Video]This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as..

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

NZ vs IND 1st ODI scorecard: Upbeat India hits the ground running in New Zealand

India will take on an injury-hit New Zealand in a rare five-match T20 International series
Live | New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I scorecard

 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third T20 at Hamilton. New Zealand trail the five-match series 0-2
Deepakk31916

Deepak kumar RT @cricbuzz: Sanju Samson since his comeback: 6 vs Sri Lanka, Pune 8 vs New Zealand, Wellington 2 -- Today | Slaps a wide one hard, but s… 10 seconds ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR NZ v IND, 5th T20I IND 40-1 (4.5) Rohit Sharma*: 8 (10) Lokesh Rahul: 25 (14) Bennett 0.5-0-6-0 India opt to bat C… https://t.co/wCpgkqPQ8i 34 seconds ago

mdiftekhar12131

Ansari iftekhar RT @CricketNDTV: Rohit Sharma is walking out for the toss and that probably means that Virat Kohli is being rested #NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvs… 2 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @toisports: #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ 5th T20I: Stand-in #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 wins toss, opts to bat against @BLACKCAPS at Bay Oval in Mo… 2 minutes ago

5bhaskar4yadav

भारतीय समाज सेवा संघ(रजि0) RT @NewsNationTV: WICKET! Sanju Samson fails again. Falls for 2 as Scott Kuggleijn strikes. India are 8/1 after 1.3 overs #NZvsIND Live u… 2 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Rahul playing freely despite Sanju's early departure. Rohit taking his time to get going. 🇮🇳 35/1 after 4.2 overs… https://t.co/4GKoMjt5QG 3 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @toisports: 5th T20I | #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ UPDATE: @IamSanjuSamson to open the innings with @klrahul11. Stand-in captain @ImRo45 to bat at… 3 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @timesnowsports: #INDvNZ #NZvIND TOSS: India opt to bat first in the final T20I Follow live updates: https://t.co/y917fuprwE https://t… 3 minutes ago

