I did start a physical fight: Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard admits hitting him in leaked audiotape

DNA Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
An audiotape of a conversation between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from 2015, has made it to the Internet.
Amber Heard Admits to Hitting Johnny Depp in 2015 Recording

Conversations between former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been leaked online and in one of the recordings, Amber admits to hitting Johnny. Amber filed...
