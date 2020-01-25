Adam Levine relieved halftime show stress is behind Maroon 5
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () MIAMI (AP) — A noticeably relaxed Adam Levine took the stage with Maroon 5 for a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami on Saturday, telling the crowd he was relieved the pressures of the halftime show were behind the band. “I’m just happy we can kind of kick back and hang out down the street and […]
When something goes wrong at a Super Bowl halftime show, the mistake can be larger than life. For this list, we’re looking at moments from Super Bowl Halftime Shows that offended people, or were awkward/cringe worthy. Our list includes Fergie, Left Shark, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin...