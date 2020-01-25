Global  

Adam Levine relieved halftime show stress is behind Maroon 5

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — A noticeably relaxed Adam Levine took the stage with Maroon 5 for a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami on Saturday, telling the crowd he was relieved the pressures of the halftime show were behind the band. “I’m just happy we can kind of kick back and hang out down the street and […]
