Adam Levine relieved halftime show stress is behind Maroon 5

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

MIAMI (AP) — A noticeably relaxed Adam Levine took the stage with Maroon 5 for a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami on Saturday, telling the crowd he was relieved the pressures of the halftime show were behind the band. “I’m just happy we can kind of kick back and hang out down the street and […] 👓 View full article

