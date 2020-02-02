Japanese warship heads to Middle East to protect tankers

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese warship departed Sunday for the Middle East to ensure the safety of the country's oil tankers in waters where tensions between the U.S. and Iran are high. The destroyer Takanami with some 200 sailors left Japan's main naval base in Yokosuka, near Tokyo. Its main task is primarily to gather […]


