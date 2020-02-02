Driver charged after 4 children killed on Sydney sidewalk

Global  

SYDNEY (AP) — An alleged drunk driver has been charged with multiple offenses including manslaughter after a SUV struck seven children on a Sydney sidewalk, killing four and seriously injuring a fifth. The children were walking to buy ice cream when they were struck before 8 p.m. on Saturday by a vehicle driven by Samuel […]
