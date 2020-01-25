Global  

Spray planes combat the huge locust outbreak in East Africa

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
NASUULU CONSERVANCY, Kenya (AP) — As locusts by the billions — yes, billions — descend on parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only effective control. It is challenging work, especially in remote areas where mobile […]
