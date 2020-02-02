Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Saturday Night Live > 'Haha, I love that': J.J. Watt is your 'Pilot Hunk' on 'SNL' spoof of 'The Bachelor'

'Haha, I love that': J.J. Watt is your 'Pilot Hunk' on 'SNL' spoof of 'The Bachelor'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
In real life, he's engaged to soccer player Kealia Ohai, but for "SNL," J.J. Watt portrayed the "The Pilot Hunk" during a "Bachelor" parody.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor's Pilot Pete makes a stop in Northeast Ohio which is featured for the entire two hours [Video]The Bachelor's Pilot Pete makes a stop in Northeast Ohio which is featured for the entire two hours

The Bachelor&apos;s Pilot Pete makes a stop in Northeast Ohio which is featured for the entire two hours

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

The Bachelor's Pilot Pete makes a stop in Northeast Ohio which is featured for the entire two hours [Video]The Bachelor's Pilot Pete makes a stop in Northeast Ohio which is featured for the entire two hours

The Bachelor's Pilot Pete makes a stop in Northeast Ohio which is featured for the entire two hours

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:17Published


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 'Haha, I love that': J.J. Watt is your 'Pilot Hunk' on 'SNL' spoof of 'The Bachelor' https://t.co/itdnPM5HG6 https://t.co/T82YXNJwY1 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.