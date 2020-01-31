Global  

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the prediction. The annual event has its origin in a German legend […]
News video: Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day 00:32

 If Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, we will have an early spring.

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil doesn't see shadow, predicts early spring

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil doesn't see shadow, predicts early springFebruary 2 of every year, the groundhog would come out of his temporary home in Gobbler's Knob, and if he saw his shadow and returned to his burrow, it signified...
New York Weather: CBS2 2/2 Sunday Forecast

It's gonna be another chilly start around the region with generally cloudy skies, so the groundhog shouldn't see any shadow, hinting at an early spring!
CBS 2


cmarit

Cmarit RT @DomenicFazioli: IT’S GROUNDHOG DAY: Here’s what the different rodents across North America have predicted: Punxsatawney Phil: Early Sp… 4 seconds ago

The_Mrs_Rosado

Mrs Rosado RT @ABC7NY: Punxsutawney Phil has spoken and he predicts an early spring! 💐 https://t.co/axOuqRDlQn https://t.co/VtWJ53Ednj 16 seconds ago

sparkyb1

Marg Bartlett💪😄❤️🇨🇦😘 Think the reason #WiartonWillie might be confused is due to there being so little snow, with winter barely arrived… https://t.co/97gb4MfZ9J 42 seconds ago

GRC_Weather

Ghost River County Weather RT @weathernetwork: Our first #GroundhogDay prediction is in! Nova Scotia's @ShubenacadieSam saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of wint… 1 minute ago

teifuani

ティファニー ✨🌙 RT @nbcwashington: Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring! 🌷 #GroundhogDay https://t.co/tFp0HYmHIG 2 minutes ago

DCarlisto

Don Carlisto RT @NArquiettd11: Dreaming of green grass and bare feet. #spring #GroundhogDay2020 https://t.co/M25binD8FO 2 minutes ago

sframtdr

#OnlyYOUCanMakeChangeVOTEBLUE #RIPGOP #GOPCoverUp RT @Trump_Detester: BREAKING: Punxsutawney Phil sees no shadow & predicts an early spring, while French Creek Freddie of West Virginia sees… 2 minutes ago

rachelking

Rachel King He better be right. https://t.co/fgVCt2Tc3m 2 minutes ago

