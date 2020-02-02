Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation

Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Australian animal rights groups are attempting to rescue about 120 animals from the site.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NoBigGovDuh

NoBigGovDuh Dozens of koalas found dead after logging https://t.co/ezdDELvxan -via Flynx 2 minutes ago

trudikate

gingergirl RT @trudikate: Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation https://t.co/oK61pfPHbF 2 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation: Blue gum trees - an important koala habitat - were harvested fro… https://t.co/9zjL0clNP6 3 minutes ago

kalafrost09870

KaLauryn Frost RT @BBCWorld: Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation https://t.co/2tXtsVTzCT 4 minutes ago

BatcaveSlimer

Simon Hampshire RT @GlobalUnion3: ‘KOALAS FOUND DEAD ON AUSTRALIA LOGGING PLANTATION’ ‘Blue gum trees were harvested from the plantation in December, leav… 4 minutes ago

danwibg

Dan Moshenberg BBC News - Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation https://t.co/VOiSLcvWzz #Australia 6 minutes ago

ThunderPointLtd

ThunderPoint Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation https://t.co/twzCZ4qXY1 6 minutes ago

yorkshirebumble

yorkshirebumble Disgusting. BBC News - Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation https://t.co/ug92BWWYD5 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.