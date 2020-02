Some British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the center of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Briton on his reasons for staying in Wuhan Briton Chris Hill talks about his reasons for staying in coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China and the reaction from the Foreign Office when he told officials he would not be accepting the flight he was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published 1 day ago Britons and foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK Seven large coaches have arrived at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral. Seven large white Horseman coaches and four.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:05Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources More British nationals return to Europe from China: UK foreign minister Raab A further 11 British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the centre of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later...

Reuters 5 hours ago



More British nationals return to Europe from China - UK foreign minister A further 11 British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the centre of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later...

Reuters India 5 hours ago





Tweets about this