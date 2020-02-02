Global  

Factbox: Trump impeachment - What happens next?

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate will conclude its impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump this week, with a final vote set for Wednesday. The Republican-controlled chamber is all but certain to acquit the president. [nL1N2A00CD]
News video: Trump trial set to begin next week

Trump trial set to begin next week 26:10

 With Donald Trump's impeachment trial set to begin next week, Larry talks with legal and political experts about what to expect next. Plus, a look at the framework of the US-China trade agreement.

Senate denies witnesses and new evidence in Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Senate denies witnesses and new evidence in Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses [Video]Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:05Published


Trump impeachment: What happens next?

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats presenting the case to remove President Donald Trump from office wrap up their impeachment case on Friday.
Reuters India

Factbox - 'Absolutely nothing wrong': Quotes from the fifth day of Trump's impeachment trial

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate entered a new phase on Saturday as Trump's legal team began to lay out its defense on the...
Reuters


