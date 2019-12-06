Global  

Damian Lillard: Portland Trail Blazers point guard continues scoring streak

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard has now scored 293 points in six games, while the LA Lakers have won their first game since Kobe Bryant's death.
Blazers to Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract [Video]Blazers to Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract

Blazers to Guarantee Carmelo Anthony’s Contract. Anthony's contract will be amended by the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN. Anthony signed a non-guaranteed contract last month. and..

Lillard has triple-double and Blazers beat Rockets 125-112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James...
Seattle Times

Lillard scores 51 as Trail Blazers beat Jazz 124-107

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard’s hot streak continued with 51 points, including nine 3-pointers, and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed...
Seattle Times


