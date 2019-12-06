|
Damian Lillard: Portland Trail Blazers point guard continues scoring streak
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard has now scored 293 points in six games, while the LA Lakers have won their first game since Kobe Bryant's death.
