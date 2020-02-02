Global  

Schengen visa application fee hiked to €80

Hindu Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
It brings the fee in line with the level where it would be today if it had been aligned to the general EU-wide inflation rate since 2006
Schengen visa application fee hiked to Euro 80

"The visa fee increases from Euro 60 to Euro 80. This increase is the first one since 2006," an European Union official said. A Schengen visa is needed to visit...
IndiaTimes

