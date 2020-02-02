Global  

Groundhog Day results 2020: No shadow! Phil predicts early spring is coming

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2020. As the legend goes, this means we're in for an early spring.
News video: Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring

Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Early Spring 03:32

 The Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring in 2020.

WEB EXTRA: Ground Hog Day Prediction [Video]WEB EXTRA: Ground Hog Day Prediction

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow which means he predicts that Spring will come early.

Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day [Video]Jefferson County Residents Patiently Waiting For Punxsutawney Phil On Groundhog Day

If Phil sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, we will have an early spring.

On Groundhog Day 2020, Punxsutawney Phil Predicts an Early Spring


Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around....
