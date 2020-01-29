Global  

Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister: Iran foreign ministry

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Iran welcomes Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi's election as prime minister of Iraq, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA new agency.
News video: Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM, protesters reject him

Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM, protesters reject him 02:42

 Ex-minister named as Iraq prime minister-designate, but anti-government demonstrators say he is part of ruling elite.

