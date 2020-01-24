Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Melbourne Arena to be renamed in honour of John Cain

Melbourne Arena to be renamed in honour of John Cain

The Age Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The former premier is credited with helping create the Melbourne Park precinct and keeping the Australian Open in Victoria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Kyrgios sets up Rafael Nadal showdown at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios sets up Rafael Nadal showdown at Australian OpenThe Nick Kyrgios show will have another episode at the Australian Open after he edged a dramatic five-set clash against Karen Khachanov to set up a blockbuster...
WorldNews

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer comes through five-set thriller against John Millman in Melbourne

Roger Federer came through a major scare in the third round at the 2020 Australian Open, beating home favourite John Millman after the marathon match went to a...
Independent Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

sandkiz

S RT @csmithsays: Very appropriate for Melbourne Arena to become John Cain Arena. John Cain was a driving force behind what is now the best s… 12 minutes ago

profdmcinnes

David McInnes Most appropriate public recognition for a life of public service. A model concept from a leader who was a model pol… https://t.co/pjEHu81lVz 18 minutes ago

byrnes_terence

Terence Byrnes RT @abcnews: Australian Open venue to be renamed in honour of former premier John Cain https://t.co/xvWa0SDKOh 18 minutes ago

csmithsays

christina smith Very appropriate for Melbourne Arena to become John Cain Arena. John Cain was a driving force behind what is now th… https://t.co/BpQnO5whu1 50 minutes ago

hotdog6969

jimmy soixante-dix Australian Open tennis venue to be renamed in honour of former Victorian premier John Cain https://t.co/z7222Tpcl7 1 hour ago

Bill_oshea

Bill O'Shea Can’t get enough of this story today! A lovely gesture which is well overdue. Melbourne Arena to be renamed in hon… https://t.co/aeSpW8m5pZ 1 hour ago

abcnews

ABC News Australian Open venue to be renamed in honour of former premier John Cain https://t.co/xvWa0SDKOh 1 hour ago

PazzaDons2012

Rob Parry Just read that Melbourne Arena will be renamed John Cain Arena in honour of the former Victorian Premier who helped… https://t.co/GOBDwyuNW0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.