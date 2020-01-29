Global  

City of Sydney outdoor contract at stalemate

The Age Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The contract between French-owned outdoor giant JCDecaux and City of Sydney has expired, but the council is yet to make a decision on the future of its lucrative outdoor advertising contract.
