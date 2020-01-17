Global  

Chinese central bank to inject 1.2 trillion yuan worth of liquidity into market

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The People's Bank of China will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (around 228 billion Cdn) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country combats the novel coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese central bank to pump $173 billion to boost economy amidst Coronavirus outbreak

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it would launch a 1.2 trillion yuan reverse repurchase operation on Monday to maintain “reasonable and...
Hindu

Chinese central bank to pump $173 bln to economy in virus boost

BEIJING: China's central bank said Sunday it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan (5.3 trillion baht) into the economy as it ramps up support for a nationwide fight...
Bangkok Post


