Somalia declares emergency over locust swarms

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Parts of east Africa see the largest invasion of the insects in 25 years, threatening food supplies.
Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa [Video]Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the East African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Locust swarms threatens East Africa's crops [Video]Locust swarms threatens East Africa's crops

Plague threatens regional food supplies, as swarm cross from neighbouring Somalia, Ethiopia into Kenya.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published


Pakistan declares national emergency over locust swarms

Prime Minister Imran Khan declared the emergency to protect crops and help farmers. The Pakistani government said it was worst locust infestation in more than...
Deutsche Welle

Qatar- Somalia declares locusts a 'national emergency': agriculture ministry

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Somalia on Sunday declared a locust infestation sweeping the Horn of Africa to be a national emergency, as insects devastate ...
MENAFN.com

