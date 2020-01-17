Djokovic tops Thiem, wins 8th Australian Open title

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published 2 weeks ago