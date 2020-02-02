Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Top News of the Day | Feb 2, 2020: Second Air India flight rescue 330 from China, Djokovic wins Australian Open & more

Top News of the Day | Feb 2, 2020: Second Air India flight rescue 330 from China, Djokovic wins Australian Open & more

DNA Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
In top news of the day on Sunday, February 2, 2020, the Novel Coronavirus outbreak scare continues to dominate headlines. Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic lifted Australian Open for the record eighth time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India’s jet carrying Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan lands in Delhi 04:30

 Air India flight carrying Indians from China’s Wuhan reaches India. The jet with over 300 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in Delhi. The Indians will undergo a screening at the airport.

Recent related videos from verified sources

6 A.M. Weather Report [Video]6 A.M. Weather Report

It’s a Top 10 Weather Day! As Mike Augustyniak reports, the metro area can expect highs reaching into the mid-40’s (3:43). WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning – Feb. 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:43Published

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi [Video]Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AI evacuates 323 more Indians, 7 Maldivians

A second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning. In the first flight on early...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus outbreak: Second Air India flight evacuates 330 from China

The evacuation was carried out using Air India's jumbo B747, that made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

McMartel89

Chris Martel RT @itvnews: Man shot dead by police in Streatham after 'several people stabbed' in 'terror-related incident' https://t.co/yeZC9kbmcn https… 2 seconds ago

Chris6666g

Christopher Gray RT @Sozzinski: Streatham shooting: Police 'shoot' man after he is seen with knife in High Street -reports https://t.co/DVAnQVE8JZ 2 seconds ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News U.S. Drone Destroyed Structure Housing Al Qaeda Militants, Yemen Sources Say https://t.co/IrP2ZvalcL #News 2 seconds ago

EnglishAndProu3

EnglishAndProud #BrextDay 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @MailOnline: Inside China's coronavirus hospital: First pictures reveal 1,000-bed Wuhan unit that will be open for patients #Coronavirus… 2 seconds ago

DennisMurphy15

Dennis Murphy RT @realDonaldTrump: Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too bori… 2 seconds ago

LaylaAlisha11

LAYLA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PatriotPennsy: @AdamSchiff #PencilNeckSchiff #SchiftySchiff May be in a parcel of trouble, if he withheld exculpatory evidence! #Schiff… 2 seconds ago

Kay57806006

Kay RT @LisaMei62: Yesterday's drops (1 Feb '20). To use a phrase often parroted by fake news media, "The walls are closing in", but not on POT… 2 seconds ago

BornTheBondGir1

BornTheBondGirl RT @Agenthades1: In breaking shocking news: Man facing prison time suddenly finds Jesus. Was this was before or after player02@hotmail le… 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.